Ardreal Holmes Jr vs Wendy Toussaint on June 3 in Detroit

Flint’s undefeated Ardreal Holmes Jr takes on New Yorker Wendy Toussaint at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI on Saturday, June 3. The bout serves as the co-feature on the card topped by Claressa Shields vs Hanna Gabriels 2 live stream on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the USBA super welterweight title on the line.

The 28-year-old Holmes Jr. (13-0, 5 KOs) was in action in February in Topeka, Kansas where he defeated Ismael Villarreal by split decision. In 2022, he earned a unanimous decision against Vernon Brown, which marked his ring return since November 2019 when he knocked out Jose Antonio Abreu in Round 3.

“It means the world to me to be fighting in front of my fans in Michigan,” Holmes said. “I want to put on a great performance in this fight and open the doors toward contending for a world title in the near future. Flint watched me and Claressa train together for years, so it’ll be a treat for them to see us in action and in person on a night that’s going to be one to remember.”

Haiti, Huntington-born Toussaint (14-1, 6 KOs) last fought in June 2022 at MSG in New York, when he scored a unanimous decision against Asinia Byfield and secured his second win in a row. In March 2022, the 31-year-old stopped Travis Gambardella in the first-round, which marked his successful ring return since October 2022, when he was KO’d by Charles Conwell in Round 9.

“I’m really excited for this fight,” Toussaint said. “Winning this fight is going to propel me where I want to go, which is the top of the sport. I’m really happy with my team and promoter Joe DeGuardia of Star Boxing for putting me in this position.”

Also confirmed for Shields vs Gabriels 2 undercard, Grand Rapids, Michigan’s undefeated Joseph Hicks (6-0, 5 KOs) up against Atlanta-based Antonio Todd (14-7, 8 KOs). The pair battles it in an eight-rounder for the WBC Americas Silver middleweight belt. The current lineup can be found below.

“These are two highly competitive fights with significant consequences for the winner,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “Both Ardreal and Hicks are some of the best talent from the state of Michigan and they’re stepping into challenging fights with titles and world rankings at stake. These are the kind of rising stars and fights worthy of big-time boxing’s return to Detroit.”

In the main event Flint’s two-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields meets her old rival and four-division world champion Hanna Gabriels from Costa Rica. The pair squares off in the ten-round rematch at middleweight.

Shields vs Gabriels 2 fight card

Claressa Shields vs. Hanna Gabriels, 10 rounds, middleweight

Ardreal Holmes Jr vs. Wendy Toussaint, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Joseph Hicks Jr vs. Antonio Todd, 8 rounds, middleweight

Gunnar Kolbeinn Kristinsson vs. Isaac Munoz Gutierrez, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Gheith Karim vs. Marlon Harrington, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Joshua Pagan vs. Ronnell Burnett, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Sarah Liegmann vs. Carisse Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight

Da’Velle Smith vs. Kahydlian Woods, 6 rounds, middleweight

Vernon Webber vs. Fernando Rodrigo Simoes de Almeida, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

In Australia, Claressa Shields vs Hanna Gabriels 2 airs live on Sunday, June 4.