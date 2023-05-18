San Francisco’s undefeated undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) makes the second defense of his title against Ukraine’s two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live on ESPN+ PPV. Ahead of the event the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference, previewed their clash and went face to face.

Also partaking in the press conference were the co-main event fighters – two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) of Nogales, Mexico and Adam Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) of Glendale, California, who square off in a 10-round rematch at junior lightweight. Plus, Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) of Fontana, California and Jeremia Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) of Uukwanangaya, Namibia, who meet in a 10-rounder PPV opener at lightweight.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 21.

At the press conference, this is what the participants had to say:

Devin Haney

“I feel like he should have fought me four years ago. But now the time has come. It’s going to be worse for him than it would have been had we fought back then.”

“On paper, this is my toughest test. But I look to make it an easy night. I look to make it as easy as possible and come out victorious.”

Bill Haney and Devin Haney at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Haney vs Lomachenko final pre-fight press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I have been calling for this fight for four years. But the time has finally come. I take my hat off to him. I respect everything that he’s done. I respect his decision to stay and defend his country. That gave me my shot to go to Australia, so it was only right that I give him the shot as well.”

“I know what he is preparing for. But at the end of the day, we’re prepared for whatever he brings to the table. If he wants to make it a dirty fight, we have answers for that.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko

“Camp was hard like always. But I was very motivating. It was motivating because I understand. It is my last chance to become undisputed. So, I pushed myself in every training session. And now there are just four days left.”

“He talks about the past, but It’s hard to say things about the past. You can’t change it. Even if you talk about it, you can’t change it. Only God can change it.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko go face to face at the final pre-fight press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“He is a high-level boxer. He understands boxing. He knows what he needs to do. He can use his reach. He can use his feet. He can create distance. But I have a lot of experience in this sport. It will be very interesting for me.”

Oscar Valdez

“I’m excited because it’s been one year since my last fight. I’m coming off a loss, so I’m motivated. It doesn’t matter if you lose. What matters is how you come back. I’m going to come back and make a statement.”

“This is the perfect time for the rematch. This is what I love to do. I love being in the gym. I love training. I love fighting. You’re going to see something different Saturday night.”

Oscar Valdez and Adam Lopez at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“Eddy Reynoso is a great trainer. We always work on a lot of things. One thing that is always clear for me is that he works on the defense.”

“That doesn’t mean we’re not going to be offensive. We’re always going to keep that defense ready so that we don’t have any surprises.”

Adam Lopez

“I’m surprised this rematch is happening. Oscar said he’d give me the rematch after our first fight. But it never happened. We went our separate ways. But it’s coming back full circle. I think it’s great that it’s happening on this card. It’s a huge fight. People wanted to see it. I’m excited for it.”

“I’m a different fighter now. He fought me when I was 23 years old with 15 fights. I’m 27 now with 21 fights. I’ve been in there with some of the best since the fight with him. I’ve taken some losses, but I have learned from them. I’ve always taken tough fights.”

Oscar Valdez and Adam Lopez go face to face at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I’m at my best. I’m in the best shape of my life. It’s a different story this time. If he thinks this is a tune-up fight, then he’s going to have a long night.”

Raymond Muratalla

“I’m just ready to be a champ. This is nothing but hard work that we’ve been putting in. I can’t wait for Saturday. I’m trying to show people that I’m the next 135-pound champion.”

“I didn’t warm up like I usually do in my last fight. So, I got knocked down {in the first round}. But I got back up, and I got the stoppage.”

Raymond Muratalla and Jeremiah Nakathila faceoff at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I’m ready. I’m ready for anyone. To be the best, you have to go through these people. I’m just trying to get to the top. I’m going to take care of business this Saturday.”

Jeremia Nakathila

“I can’t wait for Saturday night to do my thing. I’m excited to be here. We are looking forward to making a statement.”

Raymond Muratalla and Jeremiah Nakathila at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Oscar Valdez, Bob Arum and Adam Lopez at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“The last time I was in Las Vegas you were all able to see what I displayed against Miguel Berchelt. This Saturday, you will see more than that. I saw that Muratalla wanted to fight me on social media. I saw him mention my name. But I want to say that he can’t handle what he called out.”

On the top of Haney vs Lomachenko undercard, former world champions Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) of Australia and Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs) of Japan battle it out for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title.

