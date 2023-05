Ahead of the event, the fighters battling it out on the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight card live on ESPN+ from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20 host an open workout. Among the participants Oscar Valdez, Adam Lopez, Andrew Moloney, Nico Ali Walsh and Junto Nakatani.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 21.