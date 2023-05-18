Oscar Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs) of Villaba, Puerto Rico challenges reigning WBO minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs) of Santos City, Philippines at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout that is featured on the card headlined by Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young live stream on DAZN.

If Collazo comes out victorious, he will become the fastest Puerto Rican world champion boxer with only seven fights. The previous record was set by Alex “Nene” Sanchez who won the same belt, the WBO minimumweight world title, with a record of 11-0 at the time.

“I feel like never in my career, have we worked so hard for this fight,” Collazo said at a media workout held at Wolf Elite Boxing in his native Puerto Rico. “I have worked very hard for my dream and these big opportunities, and on Saturday May 27, I will become a world champion for my family and Puerto Rico.”

“I’ve been in camp for the past 4 months and I have done things the right way with my team, we have taken care of every detail. We have seen every aspect of Melvin Jerusalem and I can say that I am ready, ready to put on a show on May 27 and have a solid victory.”

“I have read several things that he has said. That he wants to knock me out, that I’m not up to the level, but he doesn’t know that I’ve come this far because I’ve worked for it.”

“I don’t take that ‘trash talk’ personally, but I take advantage of it and throw away mine. This is how things heat up. I want to tell Melvin Jerusalem to get ready. He thinks I’m just another fighter, but he’s going to find the match of his life. He is fighting with the best of Puerto Rico!”

In the main event, Alexis Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) defends his NABO welterweight title in the 12-rounder against Anthony Young (24-2, 8 KOs). In the co-main event, Oscar Duarte (24-1, 11 KOs) and D’Angelo Keyes (17-2, 11 KOs) battle it out the 10-rounder at lightweight.

