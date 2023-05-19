Search
Boxing

Andrew Moloney vs Junto Nakatani primed for world title fight on Haney vs Lomachenko undercard

Newswire
Andrew Moloney and Junto Nakatani at the press conference ahead of their bout for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title on Haney vs Lomachenko card at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on Saturday, May 20, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Andrew Moloney vs Junto Nakatani for vacant WBO junior bantamweight title

Former world champions Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) of Australia and Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs) of Japan square off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO flyweight title. The 12-round contest is featured on the top of undercard, leading to Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live on ESPN+ PPV.

Ahead of the event the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference., where they previewed their clash and went face to face. Check out some of the photos below.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch the event on Sunday, May 21 live stream on Main Event on Kayo.

Andrew Moloney
Andrew Moloney | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
Andrew Moloney vs Junto Nakatani faceoff
Andrew Moloney vs Junto Nakatani faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Also on the undercard, Chicago-born Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, goes up against Warren, Ohio native Danny Rosenberger (13-9-4, 4 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight.

Nico Ali Walsh
Nico Ali Walsh | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
Nico Ali Walsh vs Danny Rosenberger
Nico Ali Walsh and Danny Rosenberger | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
Nico Ali Walsh vs Danny Rosenberger
Nico Ali Walsh vs Danny Rosenberger faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Plus, Emiliano Fernando Vargas (4-0, 3 KOs), son of former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, faces Rafael Jasso (3-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at lightweight. As well, Abdullah Mason (7-0, 6 KOs) takes on Desmond Lyons (8-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder also at lightweight.

Emiliano Vargas
Emiliano Vargas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

In addition, Floyd Diaz (8-0, 3 KOs) is in an eight-round action at junior featherweight and Amari Jones (8-0, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Amari Jones
Amari Jones | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

In the 12-round main event, undefeated undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) defends his title against two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs).

In the co-main event, former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) and Adam Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) square off in the ten-round rematch at junior lightweight. The PPV telecast opener features Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) up against Jeremiah Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

Get Haney vs Lomachenko full fight card and start time.

