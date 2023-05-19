Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko weigh-in results

San Francisco’s undefeated undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) defends his title against Ukraine’s two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The pair battles it out in the 12-round world championship main event bout live on ESPN+ PPV. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Adam Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) takes on former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) in a 10-round rematch at junior lightweight. Kicking off the pay-per-view card, former title challenger Jeremiah Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) and Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) battle it out in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

Get Haney vs Lomachenko full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Haney vs Lomachenko fight card

Main card

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s undisputed lightweight title

Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant WBO junior bantamweight title

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger, 8 rounds, middleweight

Prelims

Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso, 4 rounds, lightweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons, 6 rounds, lightweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight