Katie Taylor goes up against Chantelle Cameron in the main event at 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, May 20. The contest pits Ireland’s undefeated undisputed lightweight champion up against undisputed super lightweight champion from England. The pair squares off in the scheduled 10 rounds bout live stream on DAZN. Two days away from the event the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference, previewed their matchup and went face to face.

Taylor had originally been scheduled to face a newly-crowned undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano in the rematch. The bout was cancelled after the latter withdrew due to injury. Shortly after, the Taylor vs Cameron was announced.

Advertisements

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron on Sunday, May 21 live stream on Main Event on Kayo.

Katie Taylor: I want the biggest tests and the biggest challenges

Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) last fought in October 2022 in London, where she defeated Karen Carabajal by unanimous decision and retained her title. Challenging Cameron, the 36-year-old long-reigning undisputed lightweight champion of Bray, Ireland looks to become a two-division undisputed queen.

“This is absolutely incredible, we’re only two days away from making my homecoming fight,” Katie Taylor said. “I think that one of the things that I wanted to achieve when I first turned pro six years ago was to fight here at home. This is a nation who love their sport, who love their boxing, and for a very very small nation we’re very good at it as well. It’s amazing to be bringing big time boxing back to this nation again where it belongs.”

“This isn’t any normal fight, this is undisputed champions versus undisputed champion. This is a very special fight, one of the biggest fights in boxing I believe. I think we’re definitely turning a new leaf for Irish boxing. Hopefully this is the first night of many here at home in Ireland. Even just looking at the public workout the other day, just looking at so many young fighters there, young girls that were watching the public workout. They’re looking up to myself and Chantelle and all of these other fighters, it’s absolutely fantastic.”

“It’s great to be in a position where you’re influencing the next generation of fighters. They’re going to grow up with big dreams and big ambitions as well which is absolutely amazing. That’s what legacy is all about isn’t it, making the way for the next generation of fighters. Those generation of fighters are going to do even more than we’ve ever done. That’s what real legacy is all about.”

“When I was growing up as a 9 or 10 year old having these big dreams, I didn’t have the Olympics at the time, we had so many obstacles and so many boundaries in the way. Here we are making the path so much easier for the next generation of fighters.”

“It’s amazing. Just a few hours ago I met up with Deirdre Gogarty who was my hero growing up. She was the only female fighter I knew of at the time. Just the influence that she had on my career is amazing, I could be that for some young girl coming up in the sport as well.”

“I saw the fight slipping away for me, the May 20th date was slipping away. I don’t use social media much but when I do use it I guess I can make a big impact. I knew that Chantelle wanted this fight as well. It was a very easy fight to make. The minute the Tweet went out a few days later the fight was actually made.”

“Two undisputed champions facing off against each other is absolutely huge for the sport and it has all of the makings of another epic fight. I never pick the easiest challenges – I want the biggest tests and the biggest challenges. I have a chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion on Saturday evening in front of my home crowd. This is so so special.”

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron go face to face at the final press conference ahead of their bout at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chantelle Cameron: I’ve got one job to do and that is to win

Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) landed the undisputed super lightweight crown last November in Abu Dhabi, where she scored a unanimous decision against Jessica McCaskill. Facing off Taylor, the 31-year-old champion of Northampton, England makes the first defense of her title.

“It’s unbelievable to be here,” Chantelle Cameron said. “It feels like it was yesterday I was in Abu Dhabi thinking, ‘wow I’m undisputed world champion, it’s not going to get bigger than this’ – I remember saying to Jamie the next day what’s next, what can I achieve now? I became undisputed – that was my dream.”

“Fighting Katie Taylor now is my bigger goal – that’s what I always wanted. I never thought it would happen. For me this fight is bigger than becoming undisputed world champion. Anyone in this division or round about this division has always wanted to fight Katie Taylor because she’s the pound for pound best and if you’re in boxing you want to challenge the best as well, especially if you’re a champion.”

“You’ve got to set yourself them sort of goals and try achieve your own greatness. I’ve always wanted this fight and I didn’t think it would happen. I’m here now. I’ve got so much respect for Katie Taylor as well.”

“When I saw that Amanda Serrano pulled out I thought Katie deserved a homecoming. What she’s done for women’s boxing, I wouldn’t be sat where I am if it wasn’t for Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields.”

“The homecoming, I thought yeah let’s just jump in and take Amanda’s spot because I think Katie deserved this homecoming in Dublin. It was a no brainer for me.”

“It will definitely be hostile but it’s going to be tunnel vision and I’ll be focused on the job at hand. I’ll let everything else go above my head, I’ve got one job to do and that is to win.”

In the evenining’s co-main event, UK’s WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, Yorkshire defends her title against Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) of Bergen, Norway by way of Cartagena, Colombia. Also on the card, IBO super welterweight titleholder Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KOs) of Newstead, Queensland, Australia by way of Kildare, Ireland defends his belt against James Metcalf (24-2, 15 KOs) of Liverpool, England.

Get Taylor vs Cameron full fight card and start time.