Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron weigh-in results

Irish undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) moves up a weight class to challenge British undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) in the main event at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20. The ten-round world championship clash airs live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) defends her WBA super welterweight title in a ten-round bout against Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs). In addition, Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KOs) defends his IBO super welterweight belt against James Metcalf (24-2, 15 KOs) in a twelve-round showdown.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 21.

Get Taylor vs Cameron full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Taylor vs Cameron fight card

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s undisputed super lightweight title

Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Harper’s WBA super welterweight title

Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds, lightweight

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis, 10 rounds, middleweight

Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska, 6 rounds, flyweight

Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, welterweight