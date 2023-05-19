Search
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron weigh-in results

Newswire

Taylor challenges Cameron for undisputed super lightweight title at 3Arena in Dublin

Irish undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) moves up a weight class to challenge British undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) in the main event at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20. The ten-round world championship clash airs live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) defends her WBA super welterweight title in a ten-round bout against Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs). In addition, Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KOs) defends his IBO super welterweight belt against James Metcalf (24-2, 15 KOs) in a twelve-round showdown.

Advertisements

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 21.

Get Taylor vs Cameron full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Taylor vs Cameron fight card

  • Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s undisputed super lightweight title
  • Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Harper’s WBA super welterweight title
  • Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf, 12 rounds, super welterweight
  • Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska, 6 rounds, flyweight
  • Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, welterweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097