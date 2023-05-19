Search
UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in results, Dern vs Hill

Mackenzie Dern weigh-in
Mackenzie Dern weigh-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 20. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 8 ranked Mackenzie Dern (12-3) takes on No. 14 ranked Angela Hill (15-12) in a five-round women’s strawweight bout. In the co-main event, Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) and Anthony Hernandez (10-2) battle it out at middleweight.

Get UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 21.

UFC Vegas 73 fight card

Main card

  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez
  • Emily Ducote vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

Preliminary card

  • Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
  • Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
  • Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore
  • Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo
  • Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo
