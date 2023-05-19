UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in results, Dern vs Hill

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 20. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, No. 8 ranked Mackenzie Dern (12-3) takes on No. 14 ranked Angela Hill (15-12) in a five-round women’s strawweight bout. In the co-main event, Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) and Anthony Hernandez (10-2) battle it out at middleweight.
Get UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 21.
UFC Vegas 73 fight card
Main card
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Emily Ducote vs. Lupita Godinez
- Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson
Preliminary card
- Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
- Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
- Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore
- Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo
- Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo