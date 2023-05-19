UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in results, Dern vs Hill

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 20. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 8 ranked Mackenzie Dern (12-3) takes on No. 14 ranked Angela Hill (15-12) in a five-round women’s strawweight bout. In the co-main event, Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) and Anthony Hernandez (10-2) battle it out at middleweight.

Advertisements

Get UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 21.

UFC Vegas 73 fight card

Main card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

Emily Ducote vs. Lupita Godinez

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

Preliminary card

Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore

Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo

Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo