BKFC 43 Omaha: Alexander vs Smith airs live stream from Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, NE on Friday, May 19. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the notable fighters participating. In the main event, Houston Alexander (3-0) of East St. Louis, Illinois faces fellow undefeated Jeremy Smith (3-0) of South Africa at cruiserweight. In the co-main event, Dakota Cochrane (4-2) of Fairbury, Nebraska takes on Noah Cutter (3-5) of Defuniak Springs, Florida at middleweight.
Among other bouts, New Jersey’s Jimmie Rivera, (0-0-1) battles the BKFC newcomer Bekhzod Usmonov at featherweight. As well, Elvin Brito (5-3) of Puerto Rico meets undefeated Nebraska native Carlos Trinidad-Snake (3-0) at welterweight. Plus, former title challenger Taylor Starling (3-1) of Rock Hill, South Carolina makes her ring return against Jade Wong (1-1) of Quebec City, Canada at women’s flyweight. In addition, Omaha’s Sean Wilson (2-1) of duels Brandon Meyer (1-0) of Iowa at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, May 20.
How to watch BKFC 43: Alexander vs Smith
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, May 19
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, May 20
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
BKFC 43 fight card
Get BKFC 43: Alexander vs Smith full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Houston Alexander vs. Jeremy Smith
- Dakota Cochrane vs. Noah Cutter
- Jimmie Rivera vs. Bekhzod Usmonov
- Sean Wilson def. Brandon Meyer by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)
- Alonzo Martinez def. Jeremy Sauceda by TKO (R4 at 2:00)
- Carlos Trinidad def. Elvin Leon Brito by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 49-45)
- Ryan Braun def. Andrew Potter by KO (R1 at 0:17)
- Jade Wong def. Taylor Starling by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 50-44)
- Jeff Souder def. Idrees Wasi by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-43)
Prelims
- Tommy Strydom def. Josh Krejci by KO (R2 at 1:31)
- Esteban Rodriguez def. Jaquis Williams by TKO (R1 at 1:26)
- Corey Roberts def. TJ Benson by KO (R2 at 0:45)