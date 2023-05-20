BKFC 43 Omaha: Alexander vs Smith airs live stream from Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, NE on Friday, May 19. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the notable fighters participating. In the main event, Houston Alexander (3-0) of East St. Louis, Illinois faces fellow undefeated Jeremy Smith (3-0) of South Africa at cruiserweight. In the co-main event, Dakota Cochrane (4-2) of Fairbury, Nebraska takes on Noah Cutter (3-5) of Defuniak Springs, Florida at middleweight.

Among other bouts, New Jersey’s Jimmie Rivera, (0-0-1) battles the BKFC newcomer Bekhzod Usmonov at featherweight. As well, Elvin Brito (5-3) of Puerto Rico meets undefeated Nebraska native Carlos Trinidad-Snake (3-0) at welterweight. Plus, former title challenger Taylor Starling (3-1) of Rock Hill, South Carolina makes her ring return against Jade Wong (1-1) of Quebec City, Canada at women’s flyweight. In addition, Omaha’s Sean Wilson (2-1) of duels Brandon Meyer (1-0) of Iowa at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Advertisements

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, May 20.

How to watch BKFC 43: Alexander vs Smith

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, May 19

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, May 20

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

BKFC 43 fight card

Get BKFC 43: Alexander vs Smith full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Houston Alexander vs. Jeremy Smith

Dakota Cochrane vs. Noah Cutter

Jimmie Rivera vs. Bekhzod Usmonov

Sean Wilson def. Brandon Meyer by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

Alonzo Martinez def. Jeremy Sauceda by TKO (R4 at 2:00)

Carlos Trinidad def. Elvin Leon Brito by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 49-45)

Ryan Braun def. Andrew Potter by KO (R1 at 0:17)

Jade Wong def. Taylor Starling by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 50-44)

Jeff Souder def. Idrees Wasi by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-43)

Prelims

Tommy Strydom def. Josh Krejci by KO (R2 at 1:31)

Esteban Rodriguez def. Jaquis Williams by TKO (R1 at 1:26)

Corey Roberts def. TJ Benson by KO (R2 at 0:45)