Devin Haney pushes Vasiliy Lomachenko after intense faceoff

San Francisco’s undefeated undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) makes the second defense of his title against two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) from Ukraine. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The event airs live on ESPN+ PPV.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch the fight live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

A day before the showdown, the fighters tipped the scales. Haney weighed-in at 134.9 lbs. Lomachenko was 135 lbs.

As both athletes made the required weight, the pair went face to face for one last time before their clash inside the boxing ring. The fiery faceoff concluded with Haney shoving Lomachenko.