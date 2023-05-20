Showtime Sports today has released two clips from the Houston edition of its new digital franchise Fight Towns with Stephen Jackson, where the 2003 NBA champion, co-host of the popular podcast All The Smoke®, and longtime fight fan takes a deeper dive into the lives of the sport’s most talented boxers to learn their stories inside and outside the ring.

In celebration of Premier Boxing Champions’ Charlo Twins, Jermell and Jermall’s, birthday, Showtime Sports invites you to watch undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell open up about his previous absence in boxing’s pound-for-pound list, and WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall boast about his video game skills and athletic prowess.

Advertisements

While in Houston, Jackson, who has provided analysis during live Showtime Boxing® weigh-in shows, also takes time to visit WBC Super Lightweight Champion Regis Prograis, WBC Super Featherweight Champion O’Shaquie Foster and former IBF Junior Middleweight Champion and ShoBox® analyst Raul Marquez and discovers the grit and soul that makes “The Bayou City” a cradle of champions.

BIG happy birthday to @FutureOfBoxing ??



Catch the Charlo twins in ????? ?????: ???????, featuring @DaTrillStak5, COMING SOON ? pic.twitter.com/XjoQ4cTbrn — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 19, 2023

The full episode will be available on Monday, June 5 on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel.

Fight Towns adds to a growing list of unfiltered, unscripted and provocative content on Showtime Sports digital platforms including the award-winning video podcasts All The Smoke and Morning Kombat, and KG Certified.