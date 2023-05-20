Search
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron prelims

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Before the Bell

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron prelims air live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the prelims, Jay McFarlane (14-7, 5 KOs) of Glasgow, Scotland takes on Dublin’s Thomas Carty (5-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, undefeated Ennis, Ireland’s Paddy Donovan (10-0, 7) faces Sam O’Maison (17-4-1, 7 KOs) of Sheffield, Yorkshire in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, London’s Maisey Rose Courtney (2-0) meets Poland-born Kate Radomska (3-1) of Waterford, Ireland in a six-rounder at flyweight.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

Get Taylor vs Cameron full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097