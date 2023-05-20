Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron prelims air live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the prelims, Jay McFarlane (14-7, 5 KOs) of Glasgow, Scotland takes on Dublin’s Thomas Carty (5-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, undefeated Ennis, Ireland’s Paddy Donovan (10-0, 7) faces Sam O’Maison (17-4-1, 7 KOs) of Sheffield, Yorkshire in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, London’s Maisey Rose Courtney (2-0) meets Poland-born Kate Radomska (3-1) of Waterford, Ireland in a six-rounder at flyweight.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

