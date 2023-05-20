Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) and Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, May 20. The contest pits undefeated undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland against unbeaten undisputed super lightweight champion of England. Bray’s 36-year-old looks to become a two-division undisputed queen. Northampton’s 31-year-old makes the first defense of her crown. The women’s world championship bout, with the undisputed 140-pound title on the line, is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, May 21.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a ten-round lightweight battle between Gary Cully (16-0, 10 KOs) of Naas, Ireland and Jose Felix (39-6-1, 30 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. Also on the card a ten-round world championship bout between British WBA super welterweight titleholder Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, Yorkshire and challenger Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) of Bergen, Norway by way of Cartagena, Colombia.

Plus, Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KOs) of Newstead, Queensland, Australia by way of Kildare, Ireland defends his IBO super welterweight belt in a 12-rounder against James Metcalf (24-2, 15 KOs) of Liverpool, England. In addition, Caoimhin Agyarko (12-0, 7 KOs) of Croydon, London and Grant Dennis (18-4, 3 KOs) of Chatham, Kent duel in a ten-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, May 20

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 5 pm BST / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 21

Time: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 2 am AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Taylor vs Cameron from practically anywhere.

Taylor vs Cameron fight card

Get Taylor vs Cameron full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s undisputed super lightweight title

Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds, lightweight

Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Harper’s WBA super welterweight title

Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Paddy Donovan vs. Sam O’Maison, 8 rounds, welterweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska, 6 rounds, flyweight

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron results