Abdullah Mason TKO’s Desmond Lyons in Round 6

Abdullah Mason (8-0, 7 KOs) claimed the win against Desmond Lyons (8-3, 2 KOs) when the pair squared off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The bout was featured on the preliminary lineup of action, leading to the main card topped by Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

Cleveland’s 19-year-old put on a dominant performance, outclassed and ultimately TKO’d the 24-year-old of North Augusta, South Carolina. In the sixth and final round, the referee has seen enough and stepped in to wave the fight off.

