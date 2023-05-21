Alycia Baumgardner has her next fight date set for Saturday, July 15 at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI, where the newly-crowned undisputed super featherweight champion defends her crown against old Christina Linardatou. The scheduled for 10 rounds women’s world championship bout headlines a lineup of boxing action live stream on DAZN.

The pair first met in July 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. Linardatou came out victorious defeating Baumgardner by split decision after eight rounds.

Alycia Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) lifted the undisputed 130-pound title in February in New York, where she scored a unanimous decision against Elhem Mekhaled to retain her WBC, IBF and WBO belts and claim the WBA strap. In October 2022 in London, the 28-year-old native of Fremont, Ohio took a split decision against Mikaela Mayer in the championship unification.

“It was a blessing to be able to fight overseas in front of an international audience to unify titles; and then to finally become undisputed in my home country at MSG, was so amazing!” said Baumgardner. “But to come back home to the Midwest, where I grew up, where I learned how to work, where my life was shaped, where my faith was forged, and then to headline in my adopted home of Detroit for my first undisputed title defense; I am truly realizing a dream come true.

“In one of the world’s most storied cities for boxing, I get to put on show and show out in front of the people who’ve supported me and know me best. I get to thank the region that helped make me who I am. I get to show the world that a little girl from Fremont, came back home as the Undisputed Champion of the World, and let all those other midwestern little girls like me know that they can reach any dream they can imagine.”

Former two-time WBO junior welterweight champion Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) was last in action in June 2022 in Kavala, Greece, where she earned a unanimous decision against Aleksandra Vujovic. In February 2020 in Hammond, Indiana, the 35-year-old native of Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic similarly defeated Prisca Vicot to regain the belt and rebound from the defeat by UD against Katie Taylor back in November 2019 in Manchester.

“I think it’s going to be a great fight with me and Alycia,” said Linardatou. “It’s going to be much better than the first one. She has shown signs of improvement, but I have a new purpose to fight for – my son.

“And as much as she improved with her skills, her ego and head has grown with it. She does a lot of things for social media and to get attention. I’m doing this for the legacy of my son. See you July 15, chump – I mean champ.”

In the co-main event, Richardson Hitchins (16-0 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York defends his IBF North American and USWBC super lightweight belts against Montana Love (18-1-1 9 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio. Plus, the 2020 Olympic Gold medalist Andy Cruz of Matanzas, Cuba makes his pro boxing debut against Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3 21 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico.

Other bouts featured on Baumgardner vs Linardatou undercard, as well as ticket information, are expected to be announced shortly.

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 fight card

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Baumgardner’s undisputed super featherweight title

Richardson Hitchins vs. Montana Love, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Hitchins’ IBF North American and USWBC super lightweight titles

Andy Cruz vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight