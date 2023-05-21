Search
Amari Jones stops Pachino Hill in sixth round

Parviz Iskenderov
Amari Jones vs Pachino Hill | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Haney vs Lomachenko

Amari Jones (9-0, 7 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Pachino Hill (8-3-1, 6 KOs) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The middleweight bout kicked off the preliminary action. leading to the card topped by Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

The referee stepped in to call it a day in the sixth round, after Las Vegas-based native of Oakland, California dominated his opponent from Davenport, Iowa with a series of heavy punches.

Get Haney vs Lomachenko full fight card results.

