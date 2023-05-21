Anthony Hernandez (11-2) came out on top when he faced Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4) at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds co-main event bout at middleweight.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21.

The 29-year-old native of Dunnigan, California secured his fourth win in a row, after he pinned Glendale, California’s 25-year-old to the canvas and dominated him with elbows and punches. The referee called it a day at 1 minute and 1 second into the third round.

