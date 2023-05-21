Search
Anthony Hernandez TKO’s Edmen Shahbazyan in third round at UFC Vegas 73

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

Anthony Hernandez (11-2) came out on top when he faced Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4) at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds co-main event bout at middleweight.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21.

The 29-year-old native of Dunnigan, California secured his fourth win in a row, after he pinned Glendale, California’s 25-year-old to the canvas and dominated him with elbows and punches. The referee called it a day at 1 minute and 1 second into the third round.

Get all UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

