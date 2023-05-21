BKB 32: Sweeney vs McCauley airs live stream from The O2 Arena in London, England on Sunday, May 21. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the notable fighters participating.

In the main event Jimmy Sweeney goes up against Kevin McCaule. Also on the card, Scott McHugh faces Aaron McCallum, Kevin Greenwood takes on Lawrence Tracey and Michael Devine meets Beau Besley. In addition, Steven Evans duels Matty Moore and Martyn Grainger battles Emil Madja.

Plus, Tony Meehan squares off against Danny Meins, Carl Hobley fights Nathan Williams and Jonny Lawson faces off Reece Murray. As well, Stanlee Wilson takes on Tony Barrett and Joe Fitzgerald meets Sam Jamshidi. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia the event airs live on Monday, May 22.

How to watch BKB 32: Sweeney vs McCauley

UK and USA

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, May 21

Time: 4 pm BST / 11 am ET / 8 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Monday, May 22

Time: 1 am AEST

BKB 32 fight card

Get BKB 32: Sweeney vs McCauley full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Jimmy Sweeney vs. Kevin McCauley

Scott McHugh vs. Aaron McCallum

Kevin Greenwood vs. Lawrence Tracey

Michael Devine vs. Beau Besley

Steven Evans vs. Matty Moore

Martyn Grainger vs. Emil Madja

Tony Meehan vs. Danny Meins

Carl Hobley vs. Nathan Williams

Jonny Lawson vs. Reece Murray

Stanlee Wilson vs. Tony Barrett

Joe Fitzgerald vs. Sam Jamshidi