BKB 32: Sweeney vs McCauley airs live stream from The O2 Arena in London, England on Sunday, May 21. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the notable fighters participating.
In the main event Jimmy Sweeney goes up against Kevin McCaule. Also on the card, Scott McHugh faces Aaron McCallum, Kevin Greenwood takes on Lawrence Tracey and Michael Devine meets Beau Besley. In addition, Steven Evans duels Matty Moore and Martyn Grainger battles Emil Madja.
Plus, Tony Meehan squares off against Danny Meins, Carl Hobley fights Nathan Williams and Jonny Lawson faces off Reece Murray. As well, Stanlee Wilson takes on Tony Barrett and Joe Fitzgerald meets Sam Jamshidi. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia the event airs live on Monday, May 22.
How to watch BKB 32: Sweeney vs McCauley
UK and USA
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, May 21
Time: 4 pm BST / 11 am ET / 8 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Monday, May 22
Time: 1 am AEST
BKB 32 fight card
Get BKB 32: Sweeney vs McCauley full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
- Jimmy Sweeney vs. Kevin McCauley
- Scott McHugh vs. Aaron McCallum
- Kevin Greenwood vs. Lawrence Tracey
- Michael Devine vs. Beau Besley
- Steven Evans vs. Matty Moore
- Martyn Grainger vs. Emil Madja
- Tony Meehan vs. Danny Meins
- Carl Hobley vs. Nathan Williams
- Jonny Lawson vs. Reece Murray
- Stanlee Wilson vs. Tony Barrett
- Joe Fitzgerald vs. Sam Jamshidi