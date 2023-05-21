Search
Caoimhin Agyarko victorious in ring return against Grant Dennis

Parviz Iskenderov
Caoimhin Agyarko defeats Grant Dennis by decision
Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Taylor vs Cameron

Caoimhin Agyarko (13-0, 7 KOs) made his successful return to action, when he faced Grant Dennis (18-5, 3 KOs) at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20. The bout was featured on the card topped by Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

Making his first appearance inside the ring in almost 10 months due to injury, the 26-year-old native of Croydon, London defeated his 39-year-old opponent of Chatham, Kent by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at middleweight, all three judges scored the fight 100-90.

Get Taylor vs Cameron full fight card results.

