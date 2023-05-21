Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko squared off in the main event live on ESPN+ PPV from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The contest featured undefeated undisputed lightweight champion of San Francisco, California up against two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-division world champion from Bilhorod-Dnistrovs’kyi, Ukraine.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance and produced fireworks. In the end, one judge scored the fight 116-112, while two other judges had it 115-113, all in favor of the defending champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Devin Haney improved his unbeaten record to 30-0, 15 KOs and made the second successful defense of his title. The event marked the first time the “The Dream” appeared inside the boxing ring in the U.S. since late 2021. In his previous outing last October, the 24-year-old scored a unanimous decision against George Kambosos Jr in their immediate rematch in Melbourne, Australia.

Vasiliy Lomachenko dropped to 17-3, 11 KOs. The 35-year-old boxing star came up short in his attempt to regain the world championship status and become a new undisputed 135-pound king.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

Check out Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko full fight video highlights below.

Haney vs Lomachenko full fight video highlights

“Loma”.

“The Dream”.

A fight where legacies are made ?@RealDevinHaney looks to put himself amongst the greats.#HaneyLoma | https://t.co/5NUYllW4TG pic.twitter.com/tCozTcRIGQ — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

Flying fists.

Loma is the aggressor early in this fight ? #HaneyLoma pic.twitter.com/kkziWkInTK — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 21, 2023

You're witnessing the two best fighters at 135 ? pic.twitter.com/3aKJsBoMK5 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

Three rounds in and we're wihessing chess at the highest level ??? pic.twitter.com/9uZSV5jW5x — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

Verdict.

Devin Haney post-fight interview.

Respect was earned over twelve hard-fought rounds ? #HaneyLoma pic.twitter.com/lkdNDcYpEp — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

Vasiliy Lomachenko post-fight interview.

"See you next time." pic.twitter.com/jCgfi63mMJ — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

