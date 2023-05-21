Diego Ferreira (18-5) came out on top and rebounded from a trio of defeats when he faced Michael Johnson (22-19) at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The Brazilian fighter claimed the win against his opponent from St. Louis, Missouri by knockout.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21.

Ferreira scored a one-punch KO, sending Johnson to the canvas with a big overhand right. The lightweight bout ended at 1 minute and 50 seconds into the second round.

