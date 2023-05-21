Search
Boxing

Emiliano Vargas KO’s Rafael Jasso with body shot in Round 2

Parviz Iskenderov
Emiliano Fernando Vargas (5-0, 4 KOs), son of former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, sent Rafael Jasso (3-1, 1 KO) to the canvas, when the pair squared off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The bout was featured on the top of prelims, leading to the main card headlined by Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

Las Vegas-based 19-year-old of Oxnard, California claimed the win against the 23-year-old native of Houston, Texas by knockout in the second round with a big liver shot. After reaching 10, the referee waved the fight off.

Get Haney vs Lomachenko full fight card results.

