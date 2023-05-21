James Metcalf (25-2, 15 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Dennis Hogan (31-5-1, 7 KOs) at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

Liverpool’s super welterweight defeated his opponent from Newstead, Queensland, Australia by way of Kildare, Ireland by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds the scores were 115-112, 117-110, 117-110.

In addition to the win, Metcalf also lifted the IBO belt.

The head clash that caused the cut on Hogan ?#TaylorCameron pic.twitter.com/YUfACJspwH — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 20, 2023

