Search
Boxing

James Metcalf on top with decision against Dennis Hogan

Parviz Iskenderov
James Metcalf defeats Dennis Hogan by unanimous decision
James Metcalf vs Dennis Hogan | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Taylor vs Cameron

James Metcalf (25-2, 15 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Dennis Hogan (31-5-1, 7 KOs) at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

Advertisements

Liverpool’s super welterweight defeated his opponent from Newstead, Queensland, Australia by way of Kildare, Ireland by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds the scores were 115-112, 117-110, 117-110.

In addition to the win, Metcalf also lifted the IBO belt.

Get Taylor vs Cameron full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097