Joaquin Buckley (16-6) rebounded from a pair of losses and handed Andre Fialho (16-7) his third defeat in a row, when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20.

The native of St. Louis, Missouri dropped his opponent from Cascais, Portugal to the canvas with the left kick to the head followed by punch. The welterweight bout was stopped at 4 minutes and 15 seconds into the second round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21.

BUCKLEY CAUGHT HIM WITH A HEAD KICK ? #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/OWCo1EifJL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 20, 2023

