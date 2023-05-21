Search
UFC

Joaquin Buckley KO’s Andre Fialho with head kick at UFC Vegas 73

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

Joaquin Buckley (16-6) rebounded from a pair of losses and handed Andre Fialho (16-7) his third defeat in a row, when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20.

The native of St. Louis, Missouri dropped his opponent from Cascais, Portugal to the canvas with the left kick to the head followed by punch. The welterweight bout was stopped at 4 minutes and 15 seconds into the second round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21.

Get all UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097