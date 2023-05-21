Jose Felix stops Gary Cully in three rounds

Jose Felix (40-6-1, 31 KOs) came out on top and handed Gary Cully (16-1, 10 KOs) his first career defeat when the pair squared off at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

A native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico dominated and defeated the hometown favorite of Naas, Ireland via TKO. The scheduled for 10 rounds lightweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 34 seconds into the third round, after the referee stepped in to call it a day following a barrage of unanswered strikes.

Jose Felix shocks the home fans with an unbelievable finish ?#TaylorCameron | #DAZNRingside pic.twitter.com/dxjUgm4xaN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 20, 2023

