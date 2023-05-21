Search
Junto Nakatani KO’s Andrew Moloney to claim world title – Knockout of the Year candidate

Parviz Iskenderov
Haney vs Lomachenko

Undefeated southpaw Junto Nakatani (25-0, 19 KOs) landed world title in his second weight division, when he faced Andrew Moloney (25-3, 16 KOs) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The bout was featured on the top of undercard, leading to Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

Japan’s former WBO flyweight champion claimed the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title, sending former world champion from Melbourne, Australia to the canvas with a devastating overhand left. There was no count needed. The referee immediately waved the fight off.

The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 42 seconds into the 12th round. On the way to knockout victory Nakatani also floored Moloney in Round 11 with a straight left hand.

