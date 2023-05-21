Search
Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron full fight video highlights

Newswire

Katie Taylor challenges Chantelle Cameron for undisputed super lightweight title live from Dublin

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron squared off in the main event live on DAZN from 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, May 20. The contest featured Ireland’s undefeated undisputed lightweight champion going up a weight class against unbeaten undisputed super lightweight champion of England.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

The scheduled for 10 rounds 140-pound world title bout went the full distance and produced fireworks. In the end, one judge scored the fight 95-95, while two other judges had it 96-94 in favor of the defending champion.

As a result, with the victory by majority decision, Chantelle Cameron improved her unbeaten record to 18-0, 8 KOs and made the first successful defense of her title. Northampton, England’s 31-year-old landed the crown in November 2022 in Abu Dhabi, where she scored a unanimous decision against Jessica McCaskill.

Katie Taylor suffered her first career defeated and dropped to 22-1, 6 KOs. Bray, Ireland’s 36-year-old also failed her attempt to become a two-division undisputed queen.

Check out Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron full fight video highlights below.

Taylor vs Cameron full fight video highlights

Chantelle Cameron makes his ring walk.

Here comes Katie Taylor.

Flying fists.

Katie Taylor’s corner.

10 rounds in the books.

Post-fight.

Verdict.

Chantelle Cameron post-fight interview.

Katie Taylor post-fight interview.

Get Taylor vs Cameron full fight card results.

