Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 73 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The women’s strawweight contest featured No. 8 ranked from Phoenix, Arizona up against No. 14 contender of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 49–43, while two other judges had it 49–44, all in favor of Dern.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Mackenzie Dern improved to 13-3 and rebounded from the defeat suffered last October against Yan Xiaonan. Angela Hill dropped to 15-13, which snapped her two-win streak.

Check out Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Dern vs Hill full fight video highlights

Angela Hill makes her Octagon walk.

Coming for her 3rd straight W!@AngieOverkill making the walk for our #UFCVegas73 main event pic.twitter.com/w9ilfDaP2d — UFC (@ufc) May 21, 2023

Here comes Mackenzie Dern.

Is another submission win on that way!?@MackenzieDern enters for our #UFCVegas73 headliner pic.twitter.com/iosLOvCBnO — UFC (@ufc) May 21, 2023

Fight time.

Round 1.

THE START TO THIS FIGHT FROM DERN AND HILL ? #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/vcznl6nzd8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 21, 2023

Round 3.

Round 4.

Que exhibición están dando las estelares en este cuarto round? #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/6n85ZbOGt1 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 21, 2023

Round 5.

Verdict.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21.

