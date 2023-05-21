Search
Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill full fight video highlights

Newswire

UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill

Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 73 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The women’s strawweight contest featured No. 8 ranked from Phoenix, Arizona up against No. 14 contender of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 49–43, while two other judges had it 49–44, all in favor of Dern.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Mackenzie Dern improved to 13-3 and rebounded from the defeat suffered last October against Yan Xiaonan. Angela Hill dropped to 15-13, which snapped her two-win streak.

Check out Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Dern vs Hill full fight video highlights

Angela Hill makes her Octagon walk.

Here comes Mackenzie Dern.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21.

Get UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill full fight card results.

