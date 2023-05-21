Search
Natalia Silva dominates Victoria Leonardo in first round at UFC Vegas 73

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

Natalia Silva (15-5-1) came out on top when she faced Victoria Leonardo (9-6) at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The Brazilian fighter defeated her American opponent via TKO with punches followed by head kick.

The scheduled for 3 rounds women’s flyweight bout was stopped by the referee at 2 minutes and 58 seconds into the first round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21.

Get all UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill results.

