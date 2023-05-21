Natalia Silva (15-5-1) came out on top when she faced Victoria Leonardo (9-6) at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The Brazilian fighter defeated her American opponent via TKO with punches followed by head kick.

The scheduled for 3 rounds women’s flyweight bout was stopped by the referee at 2 minutes and 58 seconds into the first round.

Natalia Silva pours it on for the first round finish ? #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/XhTcyeRpwj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 20, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21.

