Nico Ali Walsh vs Danny Rosenberger ends in split draw

Nico Ali Walsh (8-0-1, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, of Chicago, Illinois and Danny Rosenberger (13-9-4-1, 4 KOs) of Warren, Ohio, both added a draw to their official records, when the pair squared off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The bout was featured on the undercard, leading to Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

After eight rounds at middleweight the scores were: 75-77, 76-76, 77-75.

Run it back?



Nico Ali Walsh takes the first draw of his career. #HaneyLoma pic.twitter.com/8aAHKA0NJ7 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

