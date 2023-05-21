Search
Boxing

Nico Ali Walsh vs Danny Rosenberger ends in split draw

Parviz Iskenderov
Nico Ali Walsh vs Danny Rosenberger ends in split draw
Nico Ali Walsh and Danny Rosenberger fight to a split draw | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Haney vs Lomachenko

Nico Ali Walsh (8-0-1, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, of Chicago, Illinois and Danny Rosenberger (13-9-4-1, 4 KOs) of Warren, Ohio, both added a draw to their official records, when the pair squared off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The bout was featured on the undercard, leading to Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

Advertisements

After eight rounds at middleweight the scores were: 75-77, 76-76, 77-75.

Get Haney vs Lomachenko full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097