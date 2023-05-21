Search
Oscar Valdez wins rematch against Adam Lopez by decision

Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Adam Lopez (16-5, 6 KOs) in the rematch at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

Valdez stopped Lopez in the seventh round of their first fight in 2019. Their rematch, contested at junior lightweight, went the full distance.

Former two-weight world champion of Nogales, Mexico defeated his old rival from Glendale, California by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds, the scores were 97-93, 98-92 and 98-91.

Get Haney vs Lomachenko full fight card results.

