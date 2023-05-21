Raymond Muratalla stops Jeremiah Nakathila in two rounds

Raymond Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) and stopped Jeremiah Nakathila (23-3, 19 KOs) when the pair squared off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The bout kicked off the main card headlined by Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.

The scheduled for ten rounds lightweight bout didn’t go the distance. The referee jumped in and waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 48 seconds into the second round, after the native of West Covina, California dominated his opponent from Namibia with a series of heavy punches.

