Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) and Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on pay-per-view from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The contest pits undefeated undisputed lightweight champion of San Francisco, California against two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-division world champion from Bilhorod-Dnistrovs’kyi, Ukraine. 24-year-old “Dream” makes the second defense of his title. 35-year-old “Loma” looks to dethrone the current champion and, as a result, become a new division’s king. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, May 21.
In the co-main event, former two-weight world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) of Nogales, Mexico and Adam Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) of Glendale, California meet in the rematch. Valdez stopped Lopez in the seventh round of their first fight in 2019. Their second bout is scheduled for ten rounds at junior lightweight.
Also on the PPV card, Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) of Fontana, California takes on Namibia’s former title challenger Jeremiah Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.
On the top of Haney vs Lomachenko undercard, former world champions Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) of Melbourne, Australia and Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs) of Japan battle it out in a 12-rounder for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title. Plus, grandson of Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois takes on Danny Rosenberger (13-9-4, 4 KOs) of Warren, Ohio in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV
Date: Saturday, May 20
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo
Date: Sunday, May 21
Time: 10 am AEST
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Haney vs Lomachenko from practically anywhere.
Haney vs Lomachenko fight card
Get Haney vs Lomachenko full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s undisputed lightweight title
- Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight
- Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight
Undercard
- Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant WBO junior bantamweight title
- Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger, 8 rounds, middleweight
Prelims
- Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Floyd Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
- Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight