Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) and Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on pay-per-view from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The contest pits undefeated undisputed lightweight champion of San Francisco, California against two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-division world champion from Bilhorod-Dnistrovs’kyi, Ukraine. 24-year-old “Dream” makes the second defense of his title. 35-year-old “Loma” looks to dethrone the current champion and, as a result, become a new division’s king. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, May 21.

In the co-main event, former two-weight world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) of Nogales, Mexico and Adam Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) of Glendale, California meet in the rematch. Valdez stopped Lopez in the seventh round of their first fight in 2019. Their second bout is scheduled for ten rounds at junior lightweight.

Also on the PPV card, Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) of Fontana, California takes on Namibia’s former title challenger Jeremiah Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

On the top of Haney vs Lomachenko undercard, former world champions Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) of Melbourne, Australia and Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs) of Japan battle it out in a 12-rounder for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title. Plus, grandson of Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois takes on Danny Rosenberger (13-9-4, 4 KOs) of Warren, Ohio in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

Date: Saturday, May 20

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 21

Time: 10 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Haney vs Lomachenko from practically anywhere.

Haney vs Lomachenko fight card

Get Haney vs Lomachenko full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s undisputed lightweight title

Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant WBO junior bantamweight title

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger, 8 rounds, middleweight

Prelims

Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso, 4 rounds, lightweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons, 6 rounds, lightweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko results