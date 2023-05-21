UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill aka UFC Vegas 73 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 20. The main event is a five-round women’s strawweight bout between No. 8 ranked Mackenzie Dern (12-3) of Phoenix, Arizona and No. 14 contender Angela Hill (15-12) of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The co-main event is an all-American middleweight battle between Dana White’s Contender Series graduates Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) of Glendale, California and Anthony Hernandez (10-2) of Dunnigan, California.

Also on the card, Emily Ducote (12-7) of the United States and Loopy Godinez (9-3) of Mexico square off at 120-pound catchweight. As well, Joaquin Buckley (15-6) of the United States and Andre Fialho (16-6) of Portugal duel at welterweight. Plus, Michael Johnson (22-18) of the United States and Diego Ferreira (17-5) of Brazil meet at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill airs live on Sunday, May 21.

How to watch UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, May 20

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, May 21

Main Card: 9 am AEST

Prelims: 6 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill results

Get UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

Emily Ducote vs. Lupita Godinez

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

Preliminary card

Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore

Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo

Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo