Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 73 results, Dern vs Hill

Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill aka UFC Vegas 73 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 20. The main event is a five-round women’s strawweight bout between No. 8 ranked Mackenzie Dern (12-3) of Phoenix, Arizona and No. 14 contender Angela Hill (15-12) of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The co-main event is an all-American middleweight battle between Dana White’s Contender Series graduates Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) of Glendale, California and Anthony Hernandez (10-2) of Dunnigan, California.

Also on the card, Emily Ducote (12-7) of the United States and Loopy Godinez (9-3) of Mexico square off at 120-pound catchweight. As well, Joaquin Buckley (15-6) of the United States and Andre Fialho (16-6) of Portugal duel at welterweight. Plus, Michael Johnson (22-18) of the United States and Diego Ferreira (17-5) of Brazil meet at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Advertisements

In Australia, UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill airs live on Sunday, May 21.

How to watch UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, May 20
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Sunday, May 21
Main Card: 9 am AEST
Prelims: 6 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill results

Get UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez
  • Emily Ducote vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

Preliminary card

  • Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
  • Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
  • Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore
  • Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo
  • Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097