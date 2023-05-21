UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill aka UFC Vegas 73 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 20. The main event is a five-round women’s strawweight bout between No. 8 ranked Mackenzie Dern (12-3) of Phoenix, Arizona and No. 14 contender Angela Hill (15-12) of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The co-main event is an all-American middleweight battle between Dana White’s Contender Series graduates Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) of Glendale, California and Anthony Hernandez (10-2) of Dunnigan, California.
Also on the card, Emily Ducote (12-7) of the United States and Loopy Godinez (9-3) of Mexico square off at 120-pound catchweight. As well, Joaquin Buckley (15-6) of the United States and Andre Fialho (16-6) of Portugal duel at welterweight. Plus, Michael Johnson (22-18) of the United States and Diego Ferreira (17-5) of Brazil meet at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill airs live on Sunday, May 21.
How to watch UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, May 20
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Sunday, May 21
Main Card: 9 am AEST
Prelims: 6 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill from practically anywhere.
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill results
Get UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Emily Ducote vs. Lupita Godinez
- Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson
Preliminary card
- Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
- Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
- Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore
- Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo
- Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo