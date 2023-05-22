Alexis Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) and Anthony Young (24-2, 8 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27. The contest features the 25-year-old NABO welterweight champion of Santa Ana, California up against the 26-year-old native of Atlantic City, New Jersey. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the ten-round co-main event, Oscar Duarte (24-1, 11 KOs) of Parral, Chihuahua and D’Angelo Keyes (17-2, 11 KOs) of Houston, Texas square off at lightweight. Also on the card, Melvin Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs) of Santos City, Philippines defends his WBO minimumweight title in the 12-rounder against Oscar Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs) of Villaba, Puerto Rico. In addition, John Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles and Fernando Diaz (12-3-1, 4 KOs) of Riverside duel in the ten-rounder at super flyweight.

Among Rocha vs Young undercard bouts, Eric Priest (9-0, 7 KOs) faces Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-8-1, 8 KOs) of San Martín, Buenos Aires, Argentina in the eight-rounder at middleweight. As well, Leonardo Sanchez (4-0, 3 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California takes on Mexico-born Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (1-0, 1 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska in the four-rounder at super featherweight.

Rounding up the action, American Johnny Canas makes his pro boxing debut against Mexico-born Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (1-0, 1 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska in the four-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

The date when Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 28.

Rocha vs Young tickets

Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young tickets to witness all the action at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27 are on sale.

Rocha vs Young tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, May 27. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

How to watch Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young in UK and Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, May 28. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4:30 am BST / 1:30 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 12 am BST / 9 am AEST.

Rocha vs Young Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Rocha vs Young Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Thursday, May 25

The final Rocha vs Young pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, May 25 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Lit Lounge. The press conference start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm.

Friday, May 26

The official Rocha vs Young weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, May 26 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Lit Lounge. The weigh-in start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm.

Saturday, May 27

Rocha vs Young fight date is Saturday, May 27. The location is Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. Doors open and first fight begins at 4 pm.

The DAZN broadcast begins at 6 pm.

Rocha vs Young fight card

The current Rocha vs Young lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

Oscar Duarte vs. D’Angelo Keyes, 10 rounds, lightweight

Melvin Jerusalem vs. Oscar Collazo, 12 rounds, minimumweight – Jerusalem’s WBO minimumweight title

John Ramirez vs. Fernando Diaz, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Undercard

Eric Priest vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 8 rounds, middleweight

Leonardo Sanchez vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Johnny Canas vs. Jose Valenzuela Alvarado, 4 rounds, super lightweight