Ashton Sylve (8-0, 8 KOs) and Angel Rebollar (6-2, 3 KOs) square off in the main event at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida on Friday, May 26. The contest features the native of Long Beach, CA up against fellow 19-year-old Californian. The scheduled for eight rounds lightweight bout headlines the first edition of “Most Valuable Prospects” live stream on DAZN. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the ten-round co-main event, Kevin Hayler Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) of Camaguey, Cuba and Julian Smith (6-1, 4 KOs) of Country Club Hills, Illinois battle it out for the WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title. Also on the card, Lorenzo Medina (6-0, 6 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida and Andrey Mangushev (7-0, 5 KOs) duel in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Las Vegas-based Jamar Pemberton (4-0, 4 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri and Florida’s Bryce Henry (5-0, 4 KOs) meet in a four-rounder at middleweight.

Among the non-televised undercard bouts, Tayre Jones (9-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida faces Miami-based Roberto Almazan Monreal (10-19, 4 KOs) of Mexico in a six-rounder at super lightweight. As well, Ramiro De Jesus (3-0, 2 KOs) of Willimantic, Connecticut takes on Tampa-based pro-boxing debutant Orlenis Licea of Guantanamo, Cuba in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

In addition, Antraveous Ingram (4-0, 2 KOs) of Kissimmee, Florida goes up against Las Vegas-born Andrew Angelcor (1-0, 1 KOs) in a four-rounder at super welterweight. Rounding up the action, Giovanni Louis of Winter Haven, Florida by way of Port-au-Prince, Haiti makes his pro boxing debut against Carlos Rey Ramirez (0-1) of Fort Stockton, Texas in a four-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

The date when Ashton Sylve vs Angel Rebollar airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, May 27.

Sylve vs Rebollar tickets

Ashton Sylve vs Angel Rebollar tickets to witness all the action on Friday, May 26 at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida are on sale.

Sylve vs Rebollar tickets can be purchased through StubHub and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Ashton Sylve vs Angel Rebollar in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Ashton Sylve vs Angel Rebollar live stream on DAZN. The date is Friday, May 26. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

How to watch Ashton Sylve vs Angel Rebollar in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Ashton Sylve vs Angel Rebollar live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, May 27. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4:30 am BST / 1:30 pm AEST.

Sylve vs Rebollar fight card

The current Sylve vs Rebollar lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Ashton Sylve vs. Angel Rebollar, 8 rounds, lightweight

Kevin Hayler Brown vs. Julian Smith, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title

Lorenzo Medina vs. Andrey Mangushev, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Jamar Pemberton vs. Bryce Henry, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Tayre Jones vs. Roberto Almazan Monreal, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Ramiro De Jesus vs. Orlenis Licea, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Kevin Nunez vs. Miguel Angel Rebullosa, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Antraveous Ingram vs. Andrew Angelcor, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Giovanni Louis vs. Carlos Rey Ramirez, 4 rounds, featherweight