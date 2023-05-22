Joseph Parker and Faiga “Django” Opelu square off in the main event at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, May 24. The contest features South Auckland, New Zealand-born former WBO world champion up against fellow-heavyweight of Samoa. The pair battles it out for the Commonwealth title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Morecambe, Lancashire-based Parker (31-3, 21 KOs) last fought in January in Manchester, where he scored a unanimous decision against Jack Massey on Eubank Jr vs Smith undercard. Fighting out of Camira, Queensland, Opelu (15-3-2, 11 KOs) was in action in March in Melbourne, where he faced Kris Terzievski in the bout that ended in a technical draw.

Among Parker vs Opelu undercard bouts, Nikita Tszyu (5-0, 4 KOs) of Sydney goes up against Benjamin Bommber (5-0, 4 KOs) of Melbourne in a six-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Jayde Mitchell (21-2, 10 KOs) of Rye, Victoria faces off Max Reeves (7-0-1, 5 KOs) of Brisbane in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Also on the card, Joel Taylor (9-0, 4 KOs) of Melbourne and Ben Horn (4-6) of Brisbane meet in a six-rounder at welterweight. Plus, David Nyika (5-0, 4 KOs) of Hamilton, New Zealand and New Zealand-born, Melbourne-based Louis Marsters (3-4, 2 KOs) duel in a five-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Campbell Somerville (3-0, 2 KOs) of Melbourne takes on Isaias Sette (0-1-1) of Sydney in a five-rounder at super welterweight.

Rounding up the action, Luke Gersbeck (3-0-1, 2 KOs) of Melbourne and Jack Moore (2-3, 1 KOs) of Wangaratta, Victoria square off in a five-rounder at super welterweight. And, Cameron Mooney and Tom Bellchambers make their pro boxing debuts in all-Melbournian three-round clash at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Parker vs Opelu tickets

Joseph Parker vs Faiga Opelu tickets to witness all the action on Wednesday, May 24 at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, VIC are on sale.

Parker vs Opelu tickets can be purchased via Ticketek.

How to watch Joseph Parker vs Faiga Opelu

Boxing fans can watch Parker vs Opelu live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Wednesday, May 24. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm AEST / 8 pm AWST.

Parker vs Opelu fight card

The current Parker vs Opelu lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Joseph Parker vs. Faiga Opelu, 12 rounds, heavyweight – vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title

Nikita Tszyu vs. Benjamin Bommber, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Jayde Mitchell vs. Max Reeves, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Joel Taylor vs. Ben Horn, 6 rounds, welterweight

David Nyika vs. Louis Marsters, 5 rounds, heavyweight

Campbell Somerville vs. Isaias Sette, 5 rounds, super welterweight

Luke Gersbeck vs. Jack Moore, 5 rounds, super welterweight

Cameron Mooney vs. Tom Bellchambers, 3 rounds, heavyweight