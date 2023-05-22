Luis Alberto Lopez and Michael Conlan battle it out in the main event at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 27. The contest features IBF featherweight champion of Mexicali, Mexico up against former world title challenger and Olympic bronze medalist, representing the country-host. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) claimed the title by majority decision against former champion Josh Warrington in December 2022 in Leeds. Before that, the 29-year-old scored a trio of wins by knockout against Yeison Vargas, Raul Chirino and Isaac Lowe. Facing off Conlan, he makes the first defense of his belt.

Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs) was in action last December in front of his hometown crowd, when he TKO’d Karim Guerfi in the first round, after taking a UD against Miguel Marriaga in August the same year also in Belfast. In March 2022 in Nottingham, England, the 31-year-old challenged Leigh Wood for the WBA featherweight title, but was stopped in the 12th round.

The 12-round co-main event pits Nick Ball (17-0, 10 KOs) of Liverpool, Merseyside against Ludumo Lamati (21-0-1, 11 KOs) of Mdantsane, South Africa with the WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title on the line. Among Gonzalez vs Dogboe undercard bouts, local Anthony Cacace (20-1, 7 KOs) faces Damian Wrzesinski (26-2-2, 7 KOs) of Zlotow, Poland in a 12-rounder at super featherweight. As well, Belfast’s Conor Quinn (5-0-1, 4 KOs) takes on Juan Hinostroza (11-10-2, 5 KOs) of Fuenlabrada, Spain by way of Oroya, Peru in a ten-rounder at super flyweight.

Plus, Padraig McCrory (16-0, 9 KOs) of Belfast meets Diego Ramirez (25-9-1, 6 KOs) of Campo Largo, Argentina in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Pierce O’Leary (11-0, 6 KOs) of Dublin, Ireland duels Alin Florin Ciorceri (17-3, 7 KOs) of Xirivella, Spain by way of Bistrita, Romania in a ten-rounder for the WBC International super lightweight strap. The full lineup can be found below.

The date when Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 28.

Lopez vs Conlan tickets

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan tickets to witness all the action at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 27 are on sale.

Lopez vs Conlan tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan

Boxing fans can watch Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan live stream on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, May 27. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan in Australia & other countries

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan live stream information for Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, May 28. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Conlan from practically anywhere.

Lopez vs Conlan fight card

The current Lopez vs Conlan lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title

Nick Ball vs. Ludumo Lamati, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title

Anthony Cacace vs. Damian Wrzesinski, 12 rounds, super featherweight

Conor Quinn vs. Juan Hinostroza, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Padraig McCrory vs. Diego Ramirez, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Pierce O’Leary vs. Alin Florin Ciorceri, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBC International super lightweight title

William Hayden vs. Jordan Ellison, 6 rounds, lightweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Lesther Espino, 6 rounds, welterweight

Fearghus Quinn vs. Ruben Angulo, 6 rounds, middleweight

Kurt Walker vs. Maicol Velazco, 6 rounds, featherweight

James Freeman vs. Jordan Grannum, 4 rounds, middleweight

Callum Thompson vs. Marian Marius Istrate, 4 rounds, lightweight