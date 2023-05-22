Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood square off in the rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, May 27. The contest features 25-year-old reigning WBA featherweight champion of Mexico City, Mexico up against 34-year-old British former titleholder of Gedling, Nottinghamshire. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The pair first met in February in Nottingham, England. Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) claimed the belt via seventh-round TKO, after he sent Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) down to the canvas. Although the latter got back on his feet, his corner threw in the towel to avoid further punishment.

In the ten-round super lightweight co-main event, former world title challenger Jack Catterall (26-1, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire takes on Darragh Foley (22-4-1, 10 KOs) of Bondi, NSW, Australia by way of Kent, UK. Also on the card, Danny Ball (12-1-1, 5 KOs) of Dudley, West Midlands and Anthony Tomlinson (15-1, 7 KOs) of Harlow, Essex battle it out in a ten-rounder for the vacant English welterweight belt.

In addition, WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, Yorkshire defends her strap against former two-weight champion Ivana Habazin (21-4, 7 KOs) of Zagreb, Croatia. The world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Among other Lara vs Wood 2 undercard bouts, Aqib Fiaz (11-0, 1 KOs) of Oldham, Lancashire faces Bucharest, Romania-born Costin Ion (10-3-2, 5 KOs) of Marbella, Spain in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Campbell Hatton (11-0, 4 KOs) of Ashton under Lyne, Lancashire meets Michal Bulik (6-2, 2 KOs) of Opole, Poland in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

The date when Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 28.

Lara vs Wood 2 tickets

Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, May 27 at AO Arena in Manchester, England are on sale.

Lara vs Wood 2 tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2

Boxing fans can watch Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, May 27. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

How to watch Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, May 28. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lara vs Wood 2 from practically anywhere.

Lara vs Wood 2 fight card

The current Lara vs Wood 2 lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lara’s WBA featherweight title

Jack Catterall vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Danny Ball vs. Jamie Robinson, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant English welterweight title

Terri Harper vs. Ivana Habazin, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Harper’s WBA super welterweight title

Aqib Fiaz vs. Costin Ion, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Michal Bulik, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Aaron Bowen vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight

William Crolla vs. TBA, 4 rounds