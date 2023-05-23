Undefeated super flyweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez makes the first defense of his WBA Continental Americas title against Fernando Diaz at Fantasy Spring Resort Casino in Indio, California on Saturday, May 27. The 10-round bout is featured on the card topped by Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young live stream on DAZN.

Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs) of South-Central Los Angeles took the belt by unanimous decision against Luis Padilla in February also in Indio. In May 2022, the 26-year-old KO’d Jan Salvatierra in the first round and claimed the NABA belt.

In 2021 Ramirez fought as many as seven time, after making his pro boxing debut with the first-round TKO of Jose Otero Solis late 2020.

“I like fighting often because the more fights for me,” Ramirez said. “I’m only getting better. I’ve been learning more knowledge about boxing and gaining experience. I’m improving overall in this game, learning whatever I can to gain knowledge and experience. I ask questions all the time. I speak to ‘Zurdo’ [former world super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez] on a daily basis at Brickhouse [Boxing Club in North Hollywood, CA]. Deontay Wilder and Regis Prograis when they are training there, too. And BHOP [Bernard Hopkins] and Oscar [de la Hoya].

“After my last two fights, I’ve gone to training camps on the East Coast. I went to camp in the Pennsylvania woods to help get [Junto] Nakatani ready for his title fight [vacant WBO super flyweight title] against [Andrew] Maloney. I was out there chopping wood and staying in top condition. I really worked on movement. I like working with fighters who have different mechanics to pick up and add to my toolbox. I sparred at a higher level for this fight and really learned a lot from Nakatani.”

Nakatani (25-0, 19 KOs) KO’d Maloney in the 12th round.

‘I want to impose my will but be patient’

Late 2022 it was also announced that Ramirez would face Sirichai Thaiyen in a world title eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for Joshua Franco (18-1-3, 8 KOs), but nothing has been formally confirmed as yet.

“That’s out of my control,” Ramirez noted. “My job is to stay ready and be prepared for when the eliminator happens. Until then I’ll keep learning and improving.”

Riverside, California-based Diaz (12-3-1, 4 KOs) last fought in February in New York, where he stopped Angel Guevara in the fourth round. With the victory, the 23-year-old native of Colton, California rebounded from a pair of defeats against Yankiel Rivera Figueroa and Juan Carlos Camacho.

“I don’t think he [Diaz] is on my level,” Ramirez said. “But this kid is looking for his opportunity. He’s lost three fights because he’s taken big fights. He thinks I’m his opportunity. He is in between my mission and goals. I’m going to take him out! I learned a lot in my last fight by going 10 rounds. I need to be patient. I’m an entertainer who is always looking to get an opportunity to take out my opponent, but early in my last fight I was looking for a knockout and got away from the game plan. If the knockout comes, it comes, but I need to be more patient. I want to impose my will but be patient. I’m going to follow the process to be patient.”

“It’s good to be fighting on DAZN again. It’s not my first rodeo, though. This will be my third straight fight on DAZN. I’m a little upset I’m not in the main event like in my last fight; I’m taking it personal, nothing against the promoters. I understand but now I’m always aiming to be in the main event. I know that I have to earn my stripes, and that this fight is another chance for me to showcase my skills. I appreciate fighting on DAZN and my fan base has really grown fast because of the exposure I’ve had fighting on DAZN.”

In the main event, Alexis Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) defends his NABO welterweight title against Anthony Young (24-2, 8 KOs). Also on the card, Oscar Duarte (24-1, 11 KOs) and D’Angelo Keyes (17-2, 11 KOs) battle it out at lightweight. In addition, Melvin Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs) defends his WBO minimumweight title against Oscar Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs).

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

