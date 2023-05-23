Joseph Parker vs Faiga Opelu weigh-in results

Former world champion Joseph Parker (31-3, 21 KOs) and Faiga “Django” Opelu (15-3-2, 11 KOs) battle it out for the Commonwealth heavyweight title at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, May 24. A day before their 12-round clash live on Main Event on Kayo, the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Also on the card, Nikita Tszyu (5-0, 4 KOs) and Benjamin Bommber (5-0, 4 KOs) square off in a six-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Jayde Mitchell (21-2, 10 KOs) and Max Reeves (7-0-1, 5 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Joel Taylor and Ben Horn faceoff in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Get Parker vs Django full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Parker vs Django fight card

Joseph Parker vs. Faiga Opelu, 12 rounds, heavyweight – vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title

Nikita Tszyu vs. Benjamin Bommber, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Jayde Mitchell vs. Max Reeves, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Joel Taylor vs. Ben Horn, 6 rounds, welterweight

David Nyika vs. Louis Marsters, 5 rounds, heavyweight

Campbell Somerville vs. Isaias Sette, 5 rounds, super welterweight

Luke Gersbeck vs. Jack Moore, 5 rounds, super welterweight

Cameron Mooney vs. Tom Bellchambers, 3 rounds, heavyweight