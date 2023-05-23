Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes tops on June 8 in Indio, CA

Coachella Valley’s Manuel Flores goes up against Walter Santibanes of Phoenix, Arizona in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, June 8. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at bantamweight. Boxing fans worldwide can watch the showdown live stream on DAZN.

Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) last fought in February at the Golden Boy Fight Night also in Indio, where he took a split decision against Franklin Gonzalez. In 2022, the 24-year-old native of Rancho Mirage, California KO’d Armando Hernandez Torres, Daniel Colula Moncada and Victor Ruiz.

Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) was in action last December in Westlake, Ohio where he defeated Michael Chaise Nelson by majority decision. Also in 2022, the 32-year-old faced Benjamin Gomez in the bout that ended in No Contest, and scored a unanimous decision against Leonardo Torres and Jose Miguel Diaz Valenzuela.

In the co-main event, former two-division world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich of Hay River, Canada makes her ring return against former world title challenger Calista Silgado of Santiago, Colombia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Mrdjenovich (41-12-4, 19 KOs) is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats against Erika Cruz. In her most recent to date outing in September 2022, the 40-year-old dropped a unanimous decision in her bid to reclaim the title, after losing the title by technical decision in April 2021.

In her previous bout last December in Orlando, Silgado (21-16-4, 16 KOs) fought Kalliopi Kourouni to a split draw, after knocking Daila Vasquez out in the fourth round in October the same year. In December 2022, the 35-year-old challenged Hyun Mi Choi for the WBA super featherweight title, but lost the fight by unanimous decision.

The bouts featured on Flores vs Santibanes undercard, as well as ticket information, are expected to be announced shortly.

Flores vs Santibanes fight card

Manuel Flores vs. Walter Santibanes, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Calista Silgado, 10 rounds, featherweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Friday, June 9.