Reigning WBC super lightweight champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis has a new opponent for his scheduled for Saturday, June 17 title defense at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana where he faces Danielito Zorrilla. The latter replaces Liam Paro, who was forced to withdraw due to injury. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live stream on DAZN.

Two-time world champion Prograis (28-1) landed the vacant WBC belt last November in Carson, California, where he knocked out Jose Zepeda in the eleventh round, as well as recorded his fourth stoppage win in a row. In October 2019 in London, the 34-year-old native of New Orleans, Louisiana lost his WBA title by majority decision in the championship unification with Josh Taylor.

“I’m glad that Zorrilla has taken the fight,” said Prograis. “Nothing changes for me; I am still working hard to go out there and prove that I am the best fighter in the world at 140lbs. I will go out, do my thing, show out for my city and defend my title with pride.”

“I’m sad for Liam but we have a great replacement, and I am going to make every proud. Everyone in the city is stopping me in the street and asking me about the fight, so I cannot wait to get in there and put on a show, it’s going to be a fire fight.”

Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) was in action in March in Panama, where he stopped Aristides Quintero in the first round. With the victory, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico’s 29-year-old rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision against Arnold Barboza Jr last July in Temecula.

“We have waited for this opportunity for a long time in my career and it has finally arrived,” said Zorrilla. “I am ready to be a world champion, I am grateful to Prograis for giving me the opportunity but on June 17, there will be a new World champion.”

“I’ve been watching Prograis for a long time and I know his style, I know I have the talent and ability to win by any means. The world will know who Zorro is.”

In Australia, Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla airs live on Sunday, June 18.