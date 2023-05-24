Search
Boxing

Joseph Parker TKO’s Faiga Opelu in first round

Parviz Iskenderov

Parker vs Opelu

Joseph Parker dominated and stopped Faiga “Django” Opelu when the pair squared off at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, May 24. South Auckland, New Zealand-born former WBO world champion claimed the victory over his fellow-heavyweight of Samoa via first-round TKO, sending the latter to the canvas with the big punches.

Advertisements

Morecambe, Lancashire-based Parker improved to 32-3, 22 KOs and secured his second win in a row. Opelu, fighting out of Camira, Queensland, dropped to 15-4-2, 11 KOs.

Get Parker vs Opelu full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097