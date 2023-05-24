Joseph Parker TKO’s Faiga Opelu in first round

Joseph Parker dominated and stopped Faiga “Django” Opelu when the pair squared off at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, May 24. South Auckland, New Zealand-born former WBO world champion claimed the victory over his fellow-heavyweight of Samoa via first-round TKO, sending the latter to the canvas with the big punches.

Morecambe, Lancashire-based Parker improved to 32-3, 22 KOs and secured his second win in a row. Opelu, fighting out of Camira, Queensland, dropped to 15-4-2, 11 KOs.

