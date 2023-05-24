Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 public workout

WBO featherweight champion Mauricio Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico defends his title against former champion Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) of Gedling, Nottinghamshire in the rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, May 27. The pair squares off in the 12-round world championship bout live stream on DAZN. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a public workout.

Also partaking in the workout at BLOK Manchester, other fighters battling it out on the night, including former world title challenger Jack Catterall (26-1, 13 KOs) and Darragh Foley (22-4-1, 10 KOs), who meet in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. As well, Danny Ball (12-1-1, 5 KOs) and Anthony Tomlinson, who battle it out in a ten-rounder for the vacant English welterweight belt. Plus, WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs), who defends her strap against former two-weight champion Ivana Habazin (21-4, 7 KOs).

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 live on Sunday, May 28.

