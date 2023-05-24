Search
Nikita Tszyu stops Benjamin Bommber in first round

Parviz Iskenderov

Parker vs Opelu

Nikita Tszyu (6-0, 5 KOs) came out on top and handed Benjamin Bommber (5-1, 4 KOs) his first career defeat, when the pair squared off at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, May 24. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Joseph Parker vs Faiga “Django” Opelu live on Main Event on Kayo.

The 25-year-old Sydney southpaw tagged his 21-year-old opponent from Melbourne with the right uppercut, followed by a barrage of punches, all way until the referee jumped in to call it day that also saw himself falling to the canvas. The scheduled for six rounds super welterweight bout ended in Round 1.

