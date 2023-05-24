Joseph Parker (31-3, 21 KOs) and Faiga “Django” Opelu (15-3-2, 11 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream on Kayo from Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, May 24. The contest pits Morecambe, England-based former WBO world champion of South Auckland, New Zealand against Samoa’s heavyweight, fighting out of Camira, Queensland. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout with the vacant Commonwealth title on the line.

The co-main event is a six-round super welterweight bout between Nikita Tszyu (5-0, 4 KOs) and Benjamin Bommber (5-0, 4 KOs). Also on the card, former AFL stars Cameron Mooney and Tom Bellchambers make their pro boxing debut in a three-round bout at heavyweight. As well, Joel Taylor (9-0, 4 KOs) faces Ben Horn (4-6) in a six-rounder at welterweight. Plus, David Nyika (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Louis Marsters (3-4, 2 KOs) in a five-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Campbell Somerville (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Isaias Sette (0-1-1) in a five-rounder at super welterweight.

Advertisements

Among Parker vs Django undercard bouts, Jayde Mitchell (21-2, 10 KOs) duels Max Reeves (7-0-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Luke Gersbeck (3-0-1, 2 KOs) goes up against Jack Moore (2-3, 1 KOs) in a five-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Joseph Parker vs Faiga ‘Django’ Opelu

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Wednesday, May 24

Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 am AWST / 5 am ET / 2 am PT / 10 am BST

Prelims: 6 pm AEST / 4 am AWST / 4 am ET / 1 am PT / 9 am BST

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Parker vs Opelu from practically anywhere.

Parker vs Opelu fight card

Get Parker vs Opelu full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Joseph Parker vs. Faiga Opelu, 12 rounds, heavyweight – vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title

Nikita Tszyu vs. Benjamin Bommber, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Cameron Mooney vs. Tom Bellchambers, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Joel Taylor vs. Ben Horn, 6 rounds, welterweight

David Nyika vs. Louis Marsters, 5 rounds, heavyweight

Campbell Somerville vs. Isaias Sette, 5 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims

Jayde Mitchell vs. Max Reeves, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Luke Gersbeck vs. Jack Moore, 5 rounds, super welterweight

Joseph Parker vs Faiga ‘Django’ Opelu results