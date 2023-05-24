Search
Parker vs Opelu results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Stream Joseph Parker vs Faiga Django Opelu live results from Melbourne, Australia
Joseph Parker vs Faiga Opelu faceoff | Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/No Limit Boxing

Joseph Parker vs Faiga Opelu for Commonwealth heavyweight title live from Melbourne, Australia

Joseph Parker (31-3, 21 KOs) and Faiga “Django” Opelu (15-3-2, 11 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream on Kayo from Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, May 24. The contest pits Morecambe, England-based former WBO world champion of South Auckland, New Zealand against Samoa’s heavyweight, fighting out of Camira, Queensland. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout with the vacant Commonwealth title on the line.

The co-main event is a six-round super welterweight bout between Nikita Tszyu (5-0, 4 KOs) and Benjamin Bommber (5-0, 4 KOs). Also on the card, former AFL stars Cameron Mooney and Tom Bellchambers make their pro boxing debut in a three-round bout at heavyweight. As well, Joel Taylor (9-0, 4 KOs) faces Ben Horn (4-6) in a six-rounder at welterweight. Plus, David Nyika (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Louis Marsters (3-4, 2 KOs) in a five-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Campbell Somerville (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Isaias Sette (0-1-1) in a five-rounder at super welterweight.

Among Parker vs Django undercard bouts, Jayde Mitchell (21-2, 10 KOs) duels Max Reeves (7-0-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Luke Gersbeck (3-0-1, 2 KOs) goes up against Jack Moore (2-3, 1 KOs) in a five-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Joseph Parker vs Faiga ‘Django’ Opelu

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo
Date: Wednesday, May 24
Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 am AWST / 5 am ET / 2 am PT / 10 am BST
Prelims: 6 pm AEST / 4 am AWST / 4 am ET / 1 am PT / 9 am BST

Boxing fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Parker vs Opelu from practically anywhere.

Stream Joseph Parker vs Faiga Opelu live on Kayo

Parker vs Opelu fight card

Get Parker vs Opelu full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Joseph Parker vs. Faiga Opelu, 12 rounds, heavyweight – vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title
  • Nikita Tszyu vs. Benjamin Bommber, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Cameron Mooney vs. Tom Bellchambers, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Joel Taylor vs. Ben Horn, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • David Nyika vs. Louis Marsters, 5 rounds, heavyweight
  • Campbell Somerville vs. Isaias Sette, 5 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims

  • Jayde Mitchell vs. Max Reeves, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Luke Gersbeck vs. Jack Moore, 5 rounds, super welterweight

Joseph Parker vs Faiga ‘Django’ Opelu results

