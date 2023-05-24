Xander Zayas to fight for second annual Miguel Cotto Award

Xander Zayas goes up against Ronald Cruz at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10. The pair squares off in the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature to Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live on ESPN.

Zayas, the 20-year-old native of San Juan, Puerto Rico will fight for the second annual Miguel Cotto Award, which is presented by Top Rank and Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

“The Miguel Cotto Award celebrates the remarkable career of the legendary four-division world champion and upholds the tradition of hosting a major fight card during Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend. Cotto, who achieved notable wins against Muhammad Abdullaev, Paulie Malignaggi, Zab Judah, Joshua Clottey, Sergio Martinez and Daniel Geale during this festive weekend, will present the award at The Theater at Madison Square Garden following the June 10 bout,” as per press release by Top Rank.

Cotto said: “For me, it’s a great honor and a great pleasure that Madison Square Garden and Top Rank have an award with my name to continue the tradition of fight cards during Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend. This award will motivate future generations to deliver their best in each fight.”

“Miguel Cotto has made an immeasurable mark on boxing at ‘The Mecca’ – Madison Square Garden,” said Joel Fisher, executive vice president, Marquee Events and Operations, Madison Square Garden Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to celebrate Cotto’s warrior legacy during the Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend with the presentation of the second annual award to the winner of the Xander Zayas v. Ronald Cruz fight on Saturday, June 10.”

Zayas said: “I’ve always said that in the world of boxing, Miguel Cotto is my favorite fighter. He is the reason I decided to become a fighter. It’s a total honor and a dream come true to have the opportunity to fight for an award that has his name. This confirms for me that we are on the right path, and it motivates me to keep working hard to continue accomplishing my dreams. I want to unite my Island and all of the Puerto Ricans in the United States in the same way that Miguel did. That is my biggest dream, and I will achieve it.”

In his previous bout in December 2022 also at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Zayas (15-0, 10 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Alexis Salazar. Los Angeles-born 31-year-old Cruz (18-2-1, 12 KOs) was in action in August 2022 in Stockton, where he dropped a UD against Damian Sosa.

In the main event, WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) defends his title against former unified and lineal lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs).

In Australia, Taylor vs Lopez airs live on Sunday, June 11.