Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Rocha vs Young: 12-round NABO welterweight title fight live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Santa Ana, California’s NABO welterweight champion Alexis Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) defends his belt against Anthony Young (24-2, 8 KOs) of Atlantic City, New Jersey in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds live stream on DAZN. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the ten-round co-main event, D’Angelo Keyes (17-2, 11 KOs) and Oscar Duarte (24-1, 11 KOs) battle it out at lightweight. Also on the card, Melvin Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs) defends his WBO minimumweight strap in a twelve-rounder against Oscar Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs). As well, Fernando Diaz (12-3-1, 4 KOs) takes on John Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super flyweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Rocha vs Young full fight card.

BoxingNewsVideo

